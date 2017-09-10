Crews Shut Down I-35 SB, E Kilpatrick Turnpike Due To Semi Crash

A semi wreck Sunday morning caused crews to shut down an area of I-35 and the Kilpatrick Turpike early Sunday morning.

The right lane of southbound I-35 was blocked, in addition to the ramp from Kilpatrick eastbound to I-35 southbound around 8:30 a.m. Hazmat was called to the scene after reports of fuel leaking from the semi.

Traffic was impacted as crews worked to clean up the mess.

