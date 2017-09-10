Police Search For Suspect Who Stole U-Haul Truck

Oklahoma City police were led on a pursuit overnight by a suspect in a stolen U-Haul truck.

The suspect led police on a pursuit from SW 44th & Byers to the 2700 of NE 4th around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities said the suspect later ditched the vehicle before fleeing on foot. Several units were called to assist in a perimeter search of the suspect.

Police said they were unable to locate the suspect.

