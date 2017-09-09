One Dead After Afternoon Wreck Near Chickasha - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Dead After Afternoon Wreck Near Chickasha

By Cole Poland, News9.com
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

A man has died and two other people are in the hospital due to injuries sustained in a two-car wreck north of Chickasha Saturday afternoon.

Police say Celeste Keeling, 28, swerved while southbound on Highway 81, about a mile north of Highway 62, to miss something in the road and lost control. Keeling ended up in the northbound lane and struck a car driven by Karen Strong, 53. Keeling was taken to the hospital in serious condition while Strong was transported in critical condition.

35-year-old Ramo Bumpas was riding along with Keeling and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Keeling, an hour, and Bumpas, 20 minutes, were pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated with the jaws of life.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
