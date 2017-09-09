Governor, OEM Sending Support Team To Florida For Irma Relief

Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Governor Mary Fallin and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management will send a 12-person operations support team to Florida to with the Hurricane Irma relief effort.

The team will be made up of members from OEM, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Grand River Dam Authority, Craig County, Mayes County, the city of Broken Arrow, the city of Oklahoma City, and the city of Tulsa. The team will be stationed in Tallahassee to support the Florida State Emergency Operations Center.

The team is deploying in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.