Holtzclaw Supporters Gather In Enid

A crowd of Daniel Holtzclaw’s family and supporters gathered in his hometown of Enid today in light of documents released in a series of closed hearings related to his appeal. Law enforcement and exonerees joined Holtzclaw’s family during a panel discussion following a screening of a documentary about wrongful convictions.

Former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw was sentenced to 263 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women while on the job. Holtzclaw says he won’t be silenced, even behind cell walls. He even called into the panel from prison.

Just last month some of the documents from that hearing were unsealed. Paperwork shows it was regarding a "personnel investigation," which, by Oklahoma law, can be kept confidential. However, emails obtained by News 9 suggest the personnel matter is regarding former Oklahoma City police chemist Elaine Taylor.

Eric Holtzclaw, Daniel’s father, said the truth needs to come out about what really happened out there and the false narrative that was put out there previously is now being exposed.

Before Daniel finished his phone call he made sure to extend his gratitude to those in attendance and beyond, saying, “Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart and I truly believe all this will be over soon. Thanks for coming out and showing your support.”