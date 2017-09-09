OKC Police Arrest Man Threatening To Jump Off I-44 Bridge

Oklahoma City police say a mental health emergency is what caused the shutdown of both lanes on I-44 near S.W. 29th, Saturday morning.

Police report a man threatened to jump off a bridge after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police report the man was taken into custody after 7:30 a.m. All lanes of the highway were opened subsequently.

