Dean Chats With Both OU and Ohio State's Athletic Directors

Dean Chats With Both OU and Ohio State's Athletic Directors

News 9's Dean Blevins is in Columbus, OH for Saturday night's highly anticipated matchup between No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 2 Ohio State. 

Dean caught up with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and his Ohio State counterpart Gene Smith before the big game, and the full video can be seen above. 

News 9 will have full coverage from Columbus throughout the weekend, so check back for more OU content as kickoff nears. 

