Deer Creek Students Get Hands On In Harvey Relief

Deer Creek Middle School has joined the cause of helping Harvey relief efforts.

"Just seeing the images," said principal Kristy VanDorn, "all I could think about was 'What if that was us?'"

Once Harvey struck the Texas Gulf Coast, VanDorn started brainstorming ways her school could jump in to lend a hand. Thanks to assistant principal and Houston native Jennifer Shaver, Deer Creek Middle adopted Pin Oaks Middle School, of Bellaire, Texas.

"I contacted my high school principal," Shaver said. "She had shared a Google doc that was just created by people in the community, called Principals Helping Principals."

Within an hour of the document being posted, about 100 people had signed up to help schools in need. Deer Creek Middle School is not only raising gift cards for their adopted school but baking as well.

"Everybody can do something," VanDorn said, "and we have got to make an impact on not only another school, but impacting our own students as well."

Cookies were being made Friday on behalf of Pin Oak Middle School for a bake sale. All proceeds will go directly to the Bellaire school.

"To me personally,' Shavers said, "it just is helpful and awesome and heartwarming to see that we can spread joy to other people. That in times of heartache and crisis, we can provide to others, which carries over into our schools."

Deer Creek plans to raise funds throughout this weekend as well.