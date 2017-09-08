OKC Police Identify Comatose Accident Victim

Oklahoma City police put out a plea to the public on Friday, to help identify an accident victim. The woman was riding a bicycle along NW Expressway when a passing truck hit her. Now, nearly a week later, she remains in a coma.

“The problem with this is, she is unable to tell us who she is, she had no identification on her,” said MSgt Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say it’s unclear if she will survive.

“At this point we're trying very hard to identify her,” Knight said.

The young woman was riding a gold BMX bicycle when a truck hit her on NW Expressway at N. Mustang Road.

“The driver stayed at the scene, he was arrested for driving under suspension, he had a suspended driver's license,” said Knight.

The accident happened early Saturday morning and since then the woman has been fighting for her life at OU Medical Center -- unconscious and unidentified.

All investigators know about the victim is that she's a white female around 17-22 years old, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“There's nobody missing that fits that description yet,” he said.

Police did release picture of a tattoo on her wrist with the word "mom" written and a heartbeat symbol next to it, hoping someone might recognize it.

“The regular ways we go about it, fingerprinting and things along those lines have not been successful so we still do not know who this woman is,” Knight said.

UPDATE: Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, OKC police identified the victim as 18-year-old Kristin E. Weeks, and said her family is now by her side.