Two Small Earthquakes Shake Garfield County

Two small earthquakes shook up residents in Garfield County Friday evening.

The 3.0 and 3.1 magnitude quakes struck just after 5:30 p.m. The epicenters for both were recorded less than a mile north, northwest of Haywood, 22 miles east, southeast of Enid and 28 miles west, northwest of Guthrie.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake was less than a mile deep, and the 3.0 earthquake was about four miles deep.

At this time, no injuries or damages associated with these earthquakes have been reported.