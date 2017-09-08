INTEGRIS Provides Care Downtown Through 'Urban Clinic' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

INTEGRIS Provides Care Downtown Through 'Urban Clinic'

The revitalization of Oklahoma City draws people downtown to work, play and now live. There's been so much growth that INTEGRIS saw an opportunity to bring healthcare to a thriving downtown.

The Urban Clinic was remodeled in part of the old Rothschild's Department store on Park Avenue downtown. It has a more modern feel offering free Wi-Fi and coffee. There's also a plug-in bar for laptops and other devices. Nine exam rooms are available, some with recliners instead of the traditional exam table.

"We really wanted to cater this clinic to the busy executive, the busy downtown worker who has places to be and things to do and they're busy and they don't have time to get in their car, leave their parking garage, drive all the way to where their neighborhood doctor is," said Emily Trotter with INTEGRIS Medical Group.

The clinic offers early morning and lunchtime appointments and a lab for faster service.

