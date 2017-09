For weeks, people across the world have been associating the names Harvey and Irma with hurricanes, storms that have caused tremendous heartache and devastation.

We want to introduce you to a Harvey and Irma who'll bring you joy.

Harvey Schluter is 104 years old, and Irma is 92. They got married in 1942.

Over the years, Harvey and Irma have fostered more than 120 children.