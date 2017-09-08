9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 8-10)

They say it’s better late than never, so why not roll out this week’s #News9Events list with still plenty of time to plan out an incredible weekend?

Most eyeballs around the state will be glued to the television; with OSU facing off against South Alabama, Friday night, and OU squaring up against Ohio State, Saturday night. But if you’re looking for something to do before, or after, the big games, there are several great events taking place in and around the metro.

Banjo Fest 2017 will be going on all weekend at the American Banjo Museum, located in Bricktown. This will also be your last chance to go see The Little Mermaid live at Oklahoma City’s Civic Center Music Hall. The show’s run ends this Sunday.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Live! On The Plaza – The Plaza District, 1726 NW 16th St., OKC – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Pancakes & Booze Art Show – Farmer’s Public Market, 311 S. Klein St., OKC – From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Young Thug – The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave., OKC – Doors open at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Junklahoma – The Old Store, 100 Monroe NW, Piedmont, OK – From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Septemberfest – Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., OKC – From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hawaiian/Luau Dance Party – International Dance Studio, 3001 NW 73rd St., OKC – From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday:

7th Annual Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash Fundraiser – Yukon National Bank, 1550 Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, OK – From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OKC Energy FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Taft Stadium, 2631 N. May Ave., OKC – Doors open at 4 p.m.

Celebration of the Animals – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., OKC – From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #9Events.