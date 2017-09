An armed robbery suspect was shot multiple times and killed early Friday morning in Cleveland, Ohio, by employees of a local Taco Bell, authorities said.

Two robbers entered the restaurant along West 117th Street just before 3 a.m. Friday, wearing masks. They ordered employees, at gunpoint, to lie on the floor.

However, three of the Taco Bell employees were armed. One robbery suspect was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Metro Health Medical Center, authorities confirmed. The other suspect got away.

Taco Bell released the following statement about the incident:

"Our franchisee is fully cooperating with the Cleveland Police Department in their investigation. The employees are very shaken up from today's events, and our franchise is offering them counseling."