Neighbor Captures Burglars Swiping TV From SW OKC Home

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An observant neighbor captured photos of two suspects burglarizing a southwest Oklahoma City home. And now police are hoping someone can help identify the men and bring them to justice.

It happened on August 31, in a neighborhood located in the 3100 block of S. Woodward Ave., near the intersection of SW 29th Street and S. Portland Avenue.

According to the report, the homeowner left for work at 8:30 a.m., and when she returned home for lunch around 12:40 p.m., the front and back doors to the home were open, as was a window in the laundry room. The homeowner told police that she believed the only thing stolen was a 55” TV.

A neighbor living across the street captured the burglars on a cell phone camera, loading the TV in a car and fleeing the scene.

If you recognize the burglars, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

