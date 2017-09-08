Police: Father Kills Himself After Son's Accidental Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police: Father Kills Himself After Son's Accidental Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect

Authorities say a South Carolina man took his own life moments after his 2-year-old son found a gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

Richland County Corner Gary Watts says toddler Kyree Myers' mother called 911 after her son found the loaded gun in the family's Columbia home and shot himself.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says when officers arrived, 38-year-old Keon Myers had a gun and was threatening to kill himself, firing the fatal shot into his head after refusing to drop the weapon.

Police say they are still investigating if the father and son were killed with the same weapon and whether that gun was bought legally.

Holbrook says the incident has been "emotionally trying for responding officers" and they will receive support as needed.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.