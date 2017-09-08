Grandmother Accused Of Keeping 9-Year-Old Girl In Kennel - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Grandmother Accused Of Keeping 9-Year-Old Girl In Kennel

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine County sheriff's deputies and social workers investigated the home near Wind Lake after a teacher made a child abuse complaint Wednesday. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says the 46-year-old grandmother and the homeowner are in custody on possible charges of false imprisonment and other counts.

Schmaling says the girl had been padlocked inside the wire cage.

The victim and a sibling have been placed into protective custody. Schmaling says the grandmother was apparently their caregiver and that deputies are trying to find the biological parents.

Wind Lake is about 25 miles southwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

