Golfers Finish Their Game As Wildfire Rages In Background

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Oklahoma City, Friday morning.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Oklahoma City, Friday morning.More >>
It's not a fake: This photo of the Eagle Creek wildfire in Oregon is going viral, and it's the real deal. Three golfers are seen finishing their round as a wildfire burns less than a mile away. More than 75 large fires are now burning in nine Western states. Jeff Michael reports.More >>
It's not a fake: This photo of the Eagle Creek wildfire in Oregon is going viral, and it's the real deal. Three golfers are seen finishing their round as a wildfire burns less than a mile away. More than 75 large fires are now burning in nine Western states. Jeff Michael reports.More >>