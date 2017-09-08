Golfers Finish Their Game As Wildfire Rages In Background - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Golfers Finish Their Game As Wildfire Rages In Background



It's not a fake: This photo of the Eagle Creek wildfire in Oregon is going viral, and it's the real deal.

Three golfers are seen finishing their round as a wildfire burns less than a mile away.

More than 75 large fires are now burning in nine Western states. Jeff Michael reports.

