One Of A Dozen Caught After Elk City Police Pursuit

A pursuit that began in Wheeler County, Texas and ended just southeast of Elk City, involved up to a dozen suspects according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

Officials said the pursuit began early Thursday morning and ended around to 4 a.m. when 8 to 10 suspects took off south on foot.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Elk City Police and the Beckham County Sheriff's Office collaborated to search for the suspects and used an OHP helicopter.

Beckham County personnel, assisted by Elk City police, captured one of the suspects early Friday morning.

Officials have not yet released the suspects name or photo but said he is a 33-year-old Hispanic male who told officers that some of the suspects were brought into the country illegally.

The suspect was caught at 20th street near Pioneer road in Elk City and told police he spent Thursday night in a field next to the interstate.

Stay with News9.com for the latest on this story.