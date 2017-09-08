Two Shot In SE OKC Home Invasion Overnight

A man and a woman were shot early Friday morning during a possible home invasion in southeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said two to three people knocked on the door of a home near SW 29th street between Portland and May avenues.

The individuals made their way into the home and shot the man and woman.

Police are searching for the suspects but do not have their descriptions yet.

The victims are being treated but their conditions are not known at this time.

Stay with News9.com for the latest on this story.