Victim Critical After Shooting At Del City Apartment Complex

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at a Del City apartment complex Thursday night.

Del City police and fire crews were called to the Oakridge Village Apartments at 3302 S. Bryant. Upon arrival, police said one victim, identified as Devonte Dmenafee, was found shot inside a vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

