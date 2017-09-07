Vigil Held For Victim In Metro Hit-And-Run Crash

Those close to Eric Grant, 37, gathered at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night for a candlelight vigil in his honor. Grant passed away September 6 after he was hit by a car near NW 63rd and MacArthur.

"It's just really, really overwhelming," said Waylin Hickey. Hickey said Grant was the first person he met after moving to the area.

"He was one of those that if you were down, he was trying to lift you up."

He said the two immediately became great friends, in communication daily.

"We were all planning on going to watch a movie this Friday," Hickey said. "We were talking about it last night. We were all excited and," his voice trailed off. "It's mind boggling."

This morning, police arrested 20-year-old Tanner Watts as the person driving the car that struck and killed Grant.

"He didn't destroy one life," Hickey said. "He's destroyed many, many lives."

Watts is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

"I know this guy is going to get in a lot of trouble and (Grant) wouldn't want that. He'd be like, 'He's just a dumb kid.' He's just that kind of guy."

Police said they were searching for a possible witness to the crash, a woman who was driving a white or silver BMW, possibly a four-door vehicle with a sunroof.

Call Warr Acres Police at 405-789-3329 if you have any information.