4 Americans In U.S. Open Women's Semis For 1st Time Since 1981

All four women’s semifinalists at the U.S. Open are Americans.

It’s the first time that’s happened at Flushing Meadows since 1981. It hasn’t happened at any Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 1985.

No. 9-seeded Venus Williams will play unseeded Sloane Stephens in the first semifinal Thursday night. That will be followed by No. 15 Madison Keys against No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe.

The 37-year-old Williams is the only member of the quartet who has participated in a Grand Slam singles final. She owns seven major championships, two at the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001.