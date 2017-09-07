Anadarko Helps Fannett And Beaumont TX Hurricane Victims - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Anadarko Helps Fannett And Beaumont TX Hurricane Victims

Posted: Updated:
News 9 Reporter Tiffany Liou and Photojournalist Nick Arlington traveled to Fannett and Beaumont, Texas.
Fannett, TX -

News 9 Reporter Tiffany Liou and Photojournalist Nick Arlington traveled to Fannett and Beaumont, Texas. They joined city leaders from Anadarko, Oklahoma, who delivered a truckload of items to Hurricane Harvey victims.

It's about one small town helping another. Here is a preview. The full story will air Friday, September 8, on News 9.

