Oklahoma Schools Stand Ready To Receive Students Displaced By Harvey

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma is ready to receive children displaced by Hurricane Harvey. 

Under the McKinney – Vento Education Act, students displaced by a natural disaster are to be considered homeless and enrolled immediately. The State Department of Education said most of these students will not have academic and health records with them upon enrollment; therefore, student grade placement will be done in ways other than the presentation of grade cards and school records until those become available.

The school districts in Louisiana and Texas are responsible for reporting all Hurricane Harvey students to the Oklahoma State Department of Education. 

