Oklahomans Feel Home Health Care Budget Shortfall

A $30 million budget shortfall for the Department of Human Services means less money for Oklahomans who rely on home health care.

"The right eye is completely blind, the left eye - doctors are working on it, trying to save it," said Willa Baker.

Willa Baker uses the state's Advantage Medicaid waiver program for help with her medication, getting to doctor's appointments, cleaning her apartment and it even pays for meal deliveries.

This latest round of cuts will mean $9 million less for a program Willa says she couldn't live without.

"Without the program, I'm serious, I don't know what I would do," she said.



DHS officials said they considered freezing the program altogether, but realized it would be too detrimental for people.