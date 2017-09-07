Equifax Breach Exposed Data For 143 Million Consumers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Equifax Breach Exposed Data For 143 Million Consumers

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
[File Photo] [File Photo]

Equifax (EFX) said Thursday that hackers have gained access to personal information belonging to 143 million U.S. consumers after exploiting a vulnerability on the credit bureau's website.

The hack occurred between mid-May and July, according to Equifax, one of the nation's biggest credit reporting agencies. The leaked information includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and in some cases driver's license numbers.  

Credit card numbers for about 209,000 consumers and documents related to credit reporting disputes for 182,000 people also were exposed.

Equifax said hackers also accessed some information from British and Canadian consumers. The company doesn't think residents of other countries were affected.

Equifax has found no evidence of unauthorized activity on the company's core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases. It discovered the intrusion on July 29 and acted immediately to stop it, the company said. 

Equifax also said it has alerted law enforcement about the cyberattack.

Personal finance experts warned consumers who may have been affected by the hack to be on their guard.

"When breaches like these happen, consumers need to be diligent -- and not just in the short term," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst with CreditCards.com. "Just because nothing looks amiss on your bank statements or your credit report now, that doesn't mean you haven't been compromised. Bad guys can be very patient, so it's important to keep an eye out long after this story fades from the headlines."

The biggest hack in U.S. corporate history happened to Yahoo, which saw data for more than 1 billion users compromised in two attacks in 2013 and 2014. But the Equifax breach could end up being more damaging for consumers because no Social Security numbers or drivers' license info were stolen in the Yahoo hack. 

Click here for more information.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.