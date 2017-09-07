Gov. Fallin Invites Oklahomans To "Septemberfest" This Saturday

Oklahomans from all over are invited to join the annual "Septemberfest" celebration at the Governor's Mansion Saturday, September 9.

Septemberfest is an annual event celebrating what makes Oklahoma unique. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and guests will be offered a tour of the Governor's Mansion. “Welcoming Oklahoma families to the Governor’s Mansion and the Oklahoma History Center is one of our family’s favorite events every year,” Gov. Fallin said.

Guests can choose from several activities, including:

Arts and crafts

Bungee station

Clowns

Chuck wagon cooking

Face painting

Laser tag

Museum exhibits

Oklahoma musicians and performers

Pony rides

Square dancing

Storytime with Gov. Fallin

The Governor's Mansion is located at 820 N.E. 23rd Street in Oklahoma City. The event is free and open to the public, with no registration or tickets required.