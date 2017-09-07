Gov. Fallin Invites Oklahomans To "Septemberfest" This Saturday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gov. Fallin Invites Oklahomans To "Septemberfest" This Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans from all over are invited to join the annual "Septemberfest" celebration at the Governor's Mansion Saturday, September 9.

Septemberfest is an annual event celebrating what makes Oklahoma unique. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and guests will be offered a tour of the Governor's Mansion. “Welcoming Oklahoma families to the Governor’s Mansion and the Oklahoma History Center is one of our family’s favorite events every year,” Gov. Fallin said.

Guests can choose from several activities, including:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Bungee station
  • Clowns
  • Chuck wagon cooking
  • Face painting
  • Laser tag
  • Museum exhibits
  • Oklahoma musicians and performers
  • Pony rides
  • Square dancing
  • Storytime with Gov. Fallin 

The Governor's Mansion is located at 820 N.E. 23rd Street in Oklahoma City. The event is free and open to the public, with no registration or tickets required. 

