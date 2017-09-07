US Committee Approves Trump Picks For Oklahoma US Attorneys - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

US Committee Approves Trump Picks For Oklahoma US Attorneys

By Associated Press
President Donald Trump's nominees to head U.S. attorneys' offices in Tulsa and Muskogee are just one vote away from confirmation.

Without dissent, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday agreed to send the nominations of R. Trent Shores to be the top federal prosecutor in Tulsa and Brian Kuester as the U.S. attorney in Muskogee to the full Senate for a vote.

Shores currently serves as an assistant U.S. attorney in Tulsa. He specializes in the prosecution of cases involving human trafficking and child exploitation, drug-trafficking organizations, public corruption and white-collar crime. He also has authority on tribal issues in the region and is a national cyber security specialist.

Kuester has served as the district attorney for Wagoner, Adair, Cherokee, and Sequoyah counties in eastern Oklahoma since Jan. 3, 2011. 

