JetBlue Offers $99 Fares For Floridians Escaping Irma

JetBlue, American and Delta Airlines are capping their ticket prices in Florida so people can evacuate as Hurricane Irma barrels through the Caribbean.

JetBlue will charge a maximum of $99 up to the last available seat for direct flights and a maximum of $159 up to the last available seat for connecting flights, a JetBlue representative told Yahoo Finance

Several airlines have also added flights out of the area.

United Airlines added six additional flights in Florida with airfare capped at $399. Those additional flights have already sold out, according to a spokesperson.

