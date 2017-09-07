Woman Found Fatally Shot In Southeast Oklahoma, Man Arrested

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a woman was found shot to death in southeastern Oklahoma and a suspect is in custody.

The OSBI says police in the McCurtain County town of Valliant were responding to reports of a prowler Monday night at a home on the town's south side when they found 38-year-old Tamera Moore fatally shot inside the home.

The OSBI said Thursday that police also found Moore's former boyfriend, 42-year-old Geoffrey Tyrone Briley, inside the home. The agency says police asked for OSBI assistance and Briley was later arrested on a first-degree murder complaint.

Jail records show Briley is in custody, but court records do not indicate that formal charges have been filed.