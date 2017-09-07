Woman Found Fatally Shot In Southeast Oklahoma, Man Arrested - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Found Fatally Shot In Southeast Oklahoma, Man Arrested

Posted: Updated:
By News9.com and Wire Reports
Connect
Geoffrey Tyrone Briley mug shot Geoffrey Tyrone Briley mug shot
VALLIANT, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a woman was found shot to death in southeastern Oklahoma and a suspect is in custody.

The OSBI says police in the McCurtain County town of Valliant were responding to reports of a prowler Monday night at a home on the town's south side when they found 38-year-old Tamera Moore fatally shot inside the home.

The OSBI said Thursday that police also found Moore's former boyfriend, 42-year-old Geoffrey Tyrone Briley, inside the home. The agency says police asked for OSBI assistance and Briley was later arrested on a first-degree murder complaint.

Jail records show Briley is in custody, but court records do not indicate that formal charges have been filed.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.