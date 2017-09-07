Denver Nurses Suspended After Leering At Genitals On Dead Body - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Denver Nurses Suspended After Leering At Genitals On Dead Body

DENVER, Colorado -

Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center were suspended for three weeks after they inappropriately viewed a deceased patient’s body and talked about it, according to a story by the Denver Post.

The report claims the nurses admired the size of the deceased patient’s genitals and at one point opened a body bag to view parts of the body. A hospital spokesman confirmed details of the incident to the Denver Post.

A staff member overhead the comments and reported them to authorities. 

