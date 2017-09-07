21-Year-Old Passenger Dies In Car Accident In Love County

Bennett McNulty, 21, from Whitesboro, TX, died Wednesday afternoon after the car he was a passenger in struck a tree and caught on fire.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said around 3 p.m. yesterday the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on Brown Springs road, one mile south of Thackerville, when for unknown reasons he left the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers said the driver was transported to a Denton, TX hospital where he was treated and released. They said McNulty was dead when they arrived to the scene and was pinned inside the vehicle for two hours before his body was removed by the Thackerville Fire Department.