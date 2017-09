One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Warr Acres.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, to a scene on NW 63rd Street, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Police said one person is dead, but so far have not yet released any additional information on the victim.

Officers identified and interviewed a witness shortly after the crash. No names have been released at this time.

Stay with News9.com for the latest on this story.