Your 2 Cents: Texans Answered The Call When Hurricane Hit

Texans really answered the call when Hurricane Harvey swamped their biggest city and surrounding towns, they were out in their boats even before authorities asked for their help.

Here's what you had to say about it, Paula first:

"It was nice to see a group of people NOT wait on the government to bail them out!"

Jackie adds, "Wasn't worried to much, Texans are a hearty bunch and know how to pull together and turn this mess around. They'll build back bigger and better!"

From Steve in Choctaw, "I agree . . none of the whining that happened with Katrina and Sandy."

Let me say a lot of that is because they learned from those storms and had better leadership.

Diane in Piedmont, "No politics, no race, no hate. Just neighbor helping neighbor. It's awesome!!"

Tommy, from Elk City, offered an interesting perspective, "Watching how everyone comes together in time of need makes me think that maybe those foreign countries have thought twice about ever trying to come over and attack us. I can see it now all the rednecks coming out loaded for bear."

Finally, Cheryl from Newcastle writes,

"It was a blessing to watch the good side of humanity, for a change! Everything is big in Texas, including their heart and spirit!"

I’m Kelly Ogle and that’s YOUR 2 Cents.