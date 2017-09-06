Arson Investigators Respond To Fire At OCPD Officer's Home

Arson investigators responded Wednesday evening to a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City, owned by an Oklahoma City police officer.

Oklahoma City firefighters and Choctaw police responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the home near NE 50 and Henney. This is reportedly the second time the home has caught fire since December.

Fire investigation crews have not yet determined a cause of fire.

The fire rekindled about 2 a.m. Thursday. Due to the structure being made of metal, firefighters stayed to put out remaining hot spots throughout the overnight hours.

