Edmond Family Facing Eviction After Rent Money Stolen

The family of a special needs child in Edmond is in danger of being evicted from their home after their rent check was stolen.

Lauren Freeman says she put $1,300 worth of money orders in the drop box of her landlord’s office, Oklahoma City’s Real Property Management, on Sunday, August 13, to make August rent. A few days later, her landlord notified her the money orders were never received.

Freeman filed police reports in Oklahoma City and Edmond and both departments say are investigating. Freeman says she was able to track two of those money orders to an Edmond 7-Eleven, where they were cashed.

“We are a family of four on one income," Freeman says, "and we can’t repay another $1,300.”

Real Property Management regional director Bobbi First told News 9 her company is working with police and with the Freemans but, ultimately, they are still on the hook for that $1,300.

“Just like this tenant owes rent money," First said. "The owner owes mortgage payments and so the tenant doesn’t pay the rent money, the mortgage doesn’t get paid.”

According to the police report, police know the name and address of the man who cashed the money orders.