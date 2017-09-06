Metro Burglary Suspect Accused Of Preying On Grieving Family

Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect in a reported burglary at a vacant home. It was the home of an 83-year-old Navy veteran, who died after battling cancer in June of this year.

“To all of us kids he was the number one fix it. If we needed something fixed, he knew how to fix it,” said his son, who did not want to be identified.

The family was reportedly in the process of trying to sell the home near SE 29th and Choctaw, when burglars dealt the already heartbroken family another devastating blow.

“I just think that they just don’t have any kind of conscious at all,” the man told News 9.

Police said surveillance images show a suspect accused of breaking into the home on August 25th. The images also show his blue pickup with a covering over the passenger window.

“He ransacked everything he could,” the man said.

The family said the home has been hit multiple times since their father's passing and they hope someone will recognize the suspect from the latest case.

Contact Crime Stoppers with any information.