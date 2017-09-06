OKC Fire Department Hosts 'Project Life Run' To Save Lives - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Fire Department Hosts 'Project Life Run' To Save Lives

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is looking for runners and walkers this weekend to participate in Project Life Run. It’s an event to spread the word about fire safety and raise money for smoke alarms.

For as long as firefighters can remember, the department has focused on installing fire alarms in homes free of charge.

“We know that smoke alarms double your chances of surviving a fire,” said Captain Chad Adams.

Adams said with the material of homes these days, people have a little over three minutes to escape a house fire.

Through Project Life, the program is designed to supply and install free working smoke alarms for citizens of Oklahoma City who cannot afford them. Residents can call or visit their local fire station and firefighters will install as many as it takes to be up to code. The goal is to install 2,500 per year.

The Fifth Annual Project Life Run at Regatta Park on Saturday will raise money to buy more smoke alarms. Click here for more information. https://www.okc.gov/departments/fire/project-life-run

