Metro Woman Hoping To Solve The Mystery Of The Found Jewelry

A metro woman is hoping to solve the mystery surrounding a piece of personalized jewelry found near her home.

Phyllis Caldwell said her grandson discovered a ring with a topaz or citrine stone in her backyard in Midwest City.

"I think it possibly could have arrived here via tornado," she explained.

Caldwell said the ring has a girl's first name and year on it and she hopes to return it to its owner. It appears to be white gold with "10K" engraved on it.

Email Christy.Lewis@News9.net with any information.