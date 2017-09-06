Local Immigration Attorneys Concerned After DACA Announcement

Immigration attorneys in the metro are sounding off on the decision to wind down the DACA program.

Since the Obama era program started, DACA has granted benefits to almost 7,500 immigrants in Oklahoma.

Nationally, that number is closer to 800,000 people.

Immigration attorneys in Oklahoma are concerned these recipients are now being punished for crimes they never committed.

Even though the Trump administration is offering Congress six months to come up with a DACA alternative, some of the effects are more immediate.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website, new, initial DACA requests are no longer being accepted.

Local immigration attorneys said they've personally seen the good DACA can do for hardworking immigrant youth.

"As far as workforce, I have a small law office, I've had four people who have DACA status work for me currently or in the past, and they've been fabulous workers," Oklahoma City immigration attorney Steven Langer said.

DACA renewal applications received within the next month are still up for consideration.

