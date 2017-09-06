Firefighters Battle NW OKC House Fire

Firefighters battled a house fire early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at 720 NW 32.

Fire crews reported heavy flames coming from the home on the front porch after they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, and the resident was able to make it out of the home safely.

A dog was also rescued from the basement of the home.

The fire was caused by an unattended candle on the front porch which lit the porch furniture on fire.

Firefighters said the approximate amount of damage was $20,000.

