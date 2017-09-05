Mayoral Candidate Public Safety Forum - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mayoral Candidate Public Safety Forum

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City’s Fraternal Order of Police Tuesday night hosted a Mayoral Candidate Public Safety Forum. 

Oklahoma County Commission Chairman Brian Maughan and State Senator David Holt are vying for the same office Mick Cornett has held since 2004.  F.O.P. Vice President Mark Nelson said hiring 250 new police officers would be a good start.

“There’s really no denying the transformation the city has had in the last 20 years.  So in order to keep up with that good transformation, it’s been one for the better for sure, the city services have to keep up with that and certainly public safety,” he said. 

The Mayoral election is February 13, 2018.  Mick Cornett has announced plans to run for Oklahoma Governor.

