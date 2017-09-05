My 2 Cents: Texans Answered The Call When Hurricane Harvey Hit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Texans Answered The Call When Hurricane Harvey Hit

I know we've got our thing with our neighbors to the South, but I want you to know Texans really answered the call when Hurricane Harvey swamped the largest city in their state.

Some of the things I couldn't show you while I was in Houston were, the woman who was in charge of our hotel's breakfast buffet, who came into work every morning despite her home and car being flooded. She didn't talk about it unless asked.

This little gal made it to work when none of her co-workers could, but she ran a whole Subway restaurant by herself, and with a shy smile on her face despite a steady line of customers who were themselves understanding and patient.

And my favorite was these three guys, oilfield workers who rode out Hurricane Harvey down closer to where he made landfall, but then decided they had to help after seeing the catastrophe unfolding in Houston.

“Me, my brother and my friend found out they needed help so, we found a boat on Craigslist… We all three pitched in $400 a piece, bought to boat and brought it down on the way here. And now we're helping."

These guys even rescued goats in their Craigslist boat, and they took their vacation time to do it.

And others came from states all over, and it reminded you that despite the political and societal division that gets so much attention, Americans are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder in time of need.

I’m Kelly Ogle and that’s My 2 Cents. 

