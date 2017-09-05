Three Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash On Kilpatrick Turnpike

Emergency crews responding to reported injury crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at HWY 66.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at State HWY 66 in Oklahoma City, Tuesday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, EMSA transported two people to a local hospital in critical condition. One other person was medi-flighted.

OHP closed the roadway for about an hour as crews worked the scene.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.