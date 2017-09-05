Three Injured After Crash On Kilpatrick Turnpike - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Three Injured After Crash On Kilpatrick Turnpike

Posted: Updated:
By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
Emergency crews responding to reported injury crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at HWY 66. Emergency crews responding to reported injury crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at HWY 66.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle injury crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at State HWY 66 in Oklahoma City, Tuesday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, EMSA transported three people to a local hospital and one other person was medi-flighted.

The roadway was closed for about an hour as crews worked the scene. 

OHP said that a 17-year-old boy from Yukon was driving southbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike around 8:30 p.m., when for unknown reasons he struck the rear end of one vehicle before crossing a median into northbound lanes of the turnpike and striking another car. 

Drivers and passengers in all cars are in stable condition except for the driver of the second car that was hit. That driver, OHP has confirmed, is in critical condition. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

  Mandatory Evacuations To Begin Wednesday For 'Perfect Storm' Irma

    Hurricane Irma's size and strength put the entire state of Florida on notice on Tuesday, and residents and visitors prepared to leave in anticipation of catastrophic winds and floods that could reach the state by this weekend.  

  Historians Reveal Findings On OKCPS Confederate Names

    After passionate speakers took the podium at the Oklahoma City Public School board meeting Tuesday evening, local historians revealed their findings related to school names and their possible Confederate ties.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
