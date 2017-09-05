Three Injured After Crash On Kilpatrick Turnpike

Emergency crews responding to reported injury crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at HWY 66.

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle injury crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at State HWY 66 in Oklahoma City, Tuesday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, EMSA transported three people to a local hospital and one other person was medi-flighted.

The roadway was closed for about an hour as crews worked the scene.

OHP said that a 17-year-old boy from Yukon was driving southbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike around 8:30 p.m., when for unknown reasons he struck the rear end of one vehicle before crossing a median into northbound lanes of the turnpike and striking another car.

Drivers and passengers in all cars are in stable condition except for the driver of the second car that was hit. That driver, OHP has confirmed, is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

