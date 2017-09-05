Edmond Couple Headed To Sierra Leone To Help With Flooding Relief

An Edmond couple is leaving for Sierra Leone Africa this week where an estimated one thousand people are feared dead after devastating flooding and mudslides. Jerome and Shana Crawford consider the area their second home so they have made a last minute decision to drop everything and go help.

“They don’t have what we have here, there aren’t people rushing in to help, they’re not prepared to deal with these things,” said Jerome from his Edmond home Tuesday.

Jerome and Shana know the struggles well. They've lived in the area around Freetown with their children and run an orphanage there. They have also made countless mission trips, including during the Ebola epidemic.

Jerome says he was at church the Sunday before last when he says he felt the calling to go help. But with 6 kids, they originally decided only he would make this trip. However, the videos and reports of what was happening was heartbreaking.

“This woman is like reaching out to her children and wailing and trying to wrap her mind around the fact that just like that they’re gone,” said Shana.

So just a couple days ago Shana decided she would go too. Family and friends will help care for their kids back in Edmond.

With the help of their charity the couple plans to bring in 10 tons of food and 10 thousand of bottles of water and more importantly, hope.

“Then we get to tell them the reason we’re doing this is we’re coming in the name of Christ,” said Shana “That he is the one who led us to leave the comfort of our home and our children and go to them and their suffering and show them that’s a picture of what Christ did for them.”

If you want to help the couple http://sponsor-a-child.komeo.org/