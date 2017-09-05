Gas Prices In OKC Up 16.7 Cents In Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 16.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.28/g according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. Gasoline prices this time last year averaged $1.97/g.

The national average increased 23.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g. The national average stands 44.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Thanks to Harvey shutting down an extensive amount of refining capacity, the national average gasoline price saw its largest weekly jump since Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005 when the national average jumped 49 cents in a week. Every state has seen average gas prices rise, Texas saw shortages at hundreds of stations- its been one of the most challenging weeks faced in years," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $2.40/g, up 20.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.20/g.

Wichita- $2.45/g, up 17.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.27/g.

Oklahoma- $2.36/g, up 19.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.17/g.