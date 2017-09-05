Gas Prices In OKC Up 16.7 Cents In Past Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gas Prices In OKC Up 16.7 Cents In Past Week

Posted: Updated:

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 16.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.28/g according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. Gasoline prices this time last year averaged $1.97/g.

The national average increased 23.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g. The national average stands 44.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. 

Thanks to Harvey shutting down an extensive amount of refining capacity, the national average gasoline price saw its largest weekly jump since Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005 when the national average jumped 49 cents in a week. Every state has seen average gas prices rise, Texas saw shortages at hundreds of stations- its been one of the most challenging weeks faced in years," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:
Tulsa- $2.40/g, up 20.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.20/g.
Wichita- $2.45/g, up 17.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.27/g.
Oklahoma- $2.36/g, up 19.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.17/g.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.