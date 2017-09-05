City Of Edmond Update On Water Quality Concerns

The City of Edmond has responded to concerns from residents regarding the current odor and taste of the city's water.

Edmond officials said the current issues stem from a source of the city's water supply at Arcadia Lake. Officials report Arcadia Lake is experiencing problems associated with dissolved organic matter (algae), which can give drinking water an earthy or musty odor and taste.

To combat the odor and taste issue, the city said officials will increase the level of ozone used in the water treatment process.

Edmond officials also indicated cooler weather will also help slow the breakdown of organic matter and result in improved water odor and taste.