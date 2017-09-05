AP Poll: Sooners Up Two Spots, Cowboys Down One After Opening We - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

AP Poll: Sooners Up Two Spots, Cowboys Down One After Opening Weekend

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State. Oklahoma State fell one spot to No. 11 despite an opening week blowout against Tulsa.

Alabama is No. 1 again, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season. Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3 on Tuesday. Penn State is No. 4 and OU moved up No. 5, meaning for the second straight week there will be a top-five matchup.

Pac 12 compadres USC and Washington are sixth and seventh, even after struggling to put away Western Michigan and Rutgers. Michigan jumped three spots to No. 8 after trouncing then-No. 17 Florida 33-17. Wisconsin remained steady at No. 9.

Florida State slipped to the No. 10 spot after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.

